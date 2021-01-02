Greenland Minerals (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. 182,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 239,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDLNF)

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.