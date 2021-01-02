Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 143,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,161 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -136.08 and a beta of -0.39. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $66.14.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

