Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,114,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 97.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after buying an additional 1,747,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,131.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 370,616 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $50.31 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.