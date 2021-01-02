Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 214.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 652,939 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $280,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Pentair by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

