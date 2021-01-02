Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 72.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

