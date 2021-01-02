Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,488,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 497.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 76.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 864.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

NYSE:TDY opened at $391.98 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.