Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 899 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 112.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,361.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

DEI opened at $29.18 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

