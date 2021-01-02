Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,562.10 and $9.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021689 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001080 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002208 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00030179 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

