Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $2,745,945.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,237,067.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $3,175,521.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,891,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,905,130.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,628 shares of company stock valued at $65,667,221 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

