Goldstar Minerals Inc. (GDM.V) (CVE:GDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.16

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (GDM.V) (CVE:GDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 13000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (GDM.V) Company Profile (CVE:GDM)

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of QuÃ©bec and New Brunswick, Canada. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metals. It holds 100% interests in the Lake George property with 199 claims covering an area of 42.16 square kilometers located to the west of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Victoria Lake property consisting of 214 claims covering an area of 48.53 square kilometers located in the located within Clarendon, Lepreau and Pennfield Parishes of Charlotte County in the New Brunswick.

