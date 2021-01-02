Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Shares Up 0.1%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.24. 1,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 31.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

