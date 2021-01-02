GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0002

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 76.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 64.5% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $27,055.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005258 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001652 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005112 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001094 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

