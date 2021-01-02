Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) shares rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 14,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 429,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets.

