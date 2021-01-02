Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

GJNSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY remained flat at $$23.28 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

