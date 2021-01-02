Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.