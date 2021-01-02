GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $28.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFL. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 478,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 483,649 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

