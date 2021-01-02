GET Protocol (GET) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $86,406.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00269635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.05 or 0.01912713 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

