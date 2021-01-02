Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 87.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 800,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 981,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

