GeoDB Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 1% against the dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $117,859.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.