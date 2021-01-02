Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 6.1%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.15. 1,617,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,243,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Genprex by 78.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, David Loasby purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

