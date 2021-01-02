Genetron (NYSE:GTH) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NYSE:GTH) were up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 619,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 313,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Genetron in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89.

Genetron (NYSE:GTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 61.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 20.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Genetron Company Profile (NYSE:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

