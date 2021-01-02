Gems (GEM) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $205,043.73 and $59,030.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00261855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $604.05 or 0.01844398 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

GEM is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.