GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 108.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 184.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $51.55 and $33.94. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $68,131.70 and $64.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00429974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

