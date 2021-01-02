Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.03. 767,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 630,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

In other Gatos Silver news, Director Janice Stairs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

