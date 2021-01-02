Gas (GAS) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $15.89 million and $2.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00005083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00123366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00533767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00148331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00285325 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

