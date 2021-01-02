Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,583.61

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,583.61 and traded as high as $1,700.00. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) shares last traded at $1,645.00, with a volume of 22,709 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,584.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,568.74.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £426,870 ($557,708.39). Also, insider Charlotta Ginman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £16,070 ($20,995.56). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,601 shares of company stock valued at $251,515,114.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

