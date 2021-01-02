Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post $194.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.20 million and the highest is $196.50 million. Funko reported sales of $213.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $615.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.31 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $728.27 million, with estimates ranging from $699.90 million to $755.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a PE ratio of -38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 444.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 240.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth $73,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

