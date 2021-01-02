Fundamenta (FMTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $288,342.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Fundamenta has a market cap of $58,955.46 and $288,342.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00126976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00554396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00165068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00301769 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00048719 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

