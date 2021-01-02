Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $4.03. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 157,637 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLL shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.