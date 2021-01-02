Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.74

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and traded as low as $35.00. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 44,556 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £78.85 million and a PE ratio of -118.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Stephen Gutteridge sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

