Freicoin (FRC) Price Up 57.8% This Week

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a total market cap of $714,813.37 and approximately $455.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,105,643 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

