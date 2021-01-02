FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

Shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.67. FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 9,526 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) from C$0.62 to C$1.34 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.98, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

