Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce sales of $112.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.05 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $124.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $441.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.51 million to $442.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.56 million, with estimates ranging from $463.12 million to $468.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $456,975.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Forrester Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forrester Research by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Forrester Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.59 million, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

