FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $121.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.53.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rowe upped their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $122.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.