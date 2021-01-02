FLUX (FLUX) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. FLUX has a market cap of $115,374.93 and approximately $2,189.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLUX token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001566 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLUX has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00179544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00554844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049685 BTC.

FLUX’s total supply is 250,367 tokens. The official website for FLUX is datamine.network . FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

FLUX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

