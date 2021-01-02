Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDYPY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.30. 15,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,141. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.