Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLDM. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,657,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $24,188,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $5,013,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter worth $4,905,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 411,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

