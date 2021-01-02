Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.82.

FND stock opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,385,199.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,414 shares of company stock worth $19,811,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.