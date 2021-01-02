Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

