FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report sales of $390.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.90 million. FirstCash posted sales of $498.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

FCFS traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 147,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $90.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

