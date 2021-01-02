First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

FAM opened at $10.55 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

