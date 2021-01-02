First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $85.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $98.92. 1,585,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,708. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 149.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

