First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

FRME has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Merchants from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

First Merchants stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

