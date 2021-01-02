Financial Survey: CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) versus Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $53.70 million 0.88 -$16.61 million ($0.17) -2.76 Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 23.65 -$69.44 million ($0.75) -18.80

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CV Sciences and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

CV Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $1.13, suggesting a potential upside of 141.13%. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 58.05%. Given CV Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -68.90% -81.99% -42.70% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -24.06% -21.92%

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats CV Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. Its products product candidates are based on proprietary formulations, processes, and technology. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

