FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.61.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,419 shares of company stock worth $515,599. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

