Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.99. Approximately 510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

FQVTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

