Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,853.29 ($89.54).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price target on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price target on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of LON:FERG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,884 ($116.07). 211,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,708. The company has a market cap of £19.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ferguson plc has a one year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a one year high of GBX 9,098 ($118.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,500.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,596.43.

In other Ferguson plc (FERG.L) news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total value of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85).

About Ferguson plc (FERG.L)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

