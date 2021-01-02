FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price upped by Argus from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.