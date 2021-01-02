Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $729.65

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $729.65 and traded as high as $770.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $760.00, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $730.47 and a 200 day moving average of $719.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $14.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

