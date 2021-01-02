Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.06. 384,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 393,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,169,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.